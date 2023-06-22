Man sought over indecent exposure
CCTV images have been released by police investigating reports of an indecent exposure.
A man was reported to have exposed himself to a member of the public in Ashford, Kent, at about 10:00 BST on 9 June, police said.
The incident happened in an alleyway between Noakes Lane and Beaver Lane.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Kent Police.
