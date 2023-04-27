A "Tree of Life", which was more than 100 years old, has come down in a "Garden of Eden" created by a former religious organisation.

The "Yggdrasil" weeping ash was named by the Bedford-based Panacea Society, which referred to the Tree of Life and Knowledge in Norse mythology.

"The tree succumbed to long-term decay and disease and fell during strong winds early on Saturday," the Panacea Charitable Trust, which runs the site, said.

During the time of the Panacea Society, which ceased in 2012, any work to the tree, such as cutting branches, could only be undertaken with the express permission of the head of the gardening committee, the trust added.