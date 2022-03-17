The building of first community-owned accommodation on the Applecross peninsula in the Highlands has been completed.

The three properties are the first affordable houses to be constructed in the village of Applecross for 18 years.

The development of An Toll Bàn - meaning the fair hollow - was undertaken by the Applecross Community Company (ACC) with support from the Communities Housing Trust (CHT).

Older residents and people with additional health needs have been given priority for the homes.

The development will be managed by CHT on behalf of ACC.

ACC plans to provide homes and other facilities on the site for young people and families.

The Applecross peninsula is on the west coast of Wester Ross and has views across to the islands of Raasay and Skye.

Reaching the village by road involves following a long and winding coastal route, or the Bealach na Ba, an unclassified road that rises to about 626m (2,053ft) over about four miles (8km).