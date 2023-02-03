Former Braintree MP Alan Hurst dies at 77
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the former Labour MP Alan Hurst who has died aged 77.
He represented Braintree in north Essex from 1997 to 2005, having been first elected during the Labour landslide under Tony Blair.
His Conservative successor, Brooks Newmark, said he was a "kind, gentle man and well respected locally".
The former solicitor arrived in the House of Commons after serving as the deputy leader of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.
The Labour East group said it was saddened to hear of his death and its thoughts were with his friends and family.
Mr Newmark, on Twitter, external, said: "While we had differing political beliefs he was always a kind, gentle man and well respected locally.
"I send my deepest condolences to all his family."
Aston Line, the chairman Southend Labour said he was "saddened" to learn of his death and his thoughts were with Mr Hurst's "friends and loved ones".
The constituency's current MP is the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
