Tributes have been paid to the former Labour MP Alan Hurst who has died aged 77.

He represented Braintree in north Essex from 1997 to 2005, having been first elected during the Labour landslide under Tony Blair.

His Conservative successor, Brooks Newmark, said he was a "kind, gentle man and well respected locally".

The former solicitor arrived in the House of Commons after serving as the deputy leader of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.