Construction firm Rihoy & Son can complete work on both the hospital and the Les Ozouets post-16 campus at the same time, according to Deputy Peter Ferbrache.

The President of the Policy and Resources (P&R) Committee said Rihoy would be able to manage both projects “contemporaneously, without hindering either project”, and that the committee had been informed of this on Tuesday.

Both the extension of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and the new post 16-campus Les Ozouets campus are major capital projects currently on the agenda for the States.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said she knew conversations on the subject had been happening in the "background", and that she was glad to hear a confirmation of this fact.