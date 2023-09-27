Construction firm able to work two jobs at once
At a glance
A construction firm leading work on the hospital and the Les Ozouets post-16 campus can work on both schemes at the same time "without hindering either project”, Deputy Peter Ferbrache has said
Rihoy & Son are the main contractor for the extension to the hospital alongside work on the post-16 campus
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said she knew conversations on the subject had been happening in the "background", and that she was glad to hear a confirmation of this fact
Construction firm Rihoy & Son can complete work on both the hospital and the Les Ozouets post-16 campus at the same time, according to Deputy Peter Ferbrache.
The President of the Policy and Resources (P&R) Committee said Rihoy would be able to manage both projects “contemporaneously, without hindering either project”, and that the committee had been informed of this on Tuesday.
Both the extension of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and the new post 16-campus Les Ozouets campus are major capital projects currently on the agenda for the States.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said she knew conversations on the subject had been happening in the "background", and that she was glad to hear a confirmation of this fact.
Rihoy’s was appointed as the main contractor for the extension to the hospital and RG Falla was the original contractor for the post-16 campus, but the States backed out of the agreement before construction began.
However, Guernsey’s States Treasury Lead Deputy Mark Helyar recently stated that plans to extend both the hospital and the new campus were “unaffordable”.
Policy and Resources has set out a funding plan, with different options for the future projects, in its plans, external.
One of these options includes a “progressive tax package” including GST and £350m of borrowing, a significant reduction in expenditure and a limit on what projects are built.
P&R said this would allow the States to afford future capital investment and reduce the deficit.
