Snow, ice and flooding has caused disruption across the East of England.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the region until 12:00 GMT.

In Northamptonshire, some schools have closed and the snow has caused blockages on roads.

East Midlands Railway said a number of services had been delayed or cancelled in Peterborough.

Flooding between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire meant the line was blocked and no trains would run.