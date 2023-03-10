Snow, ice and flooding disrupts schools and travel

Snow covered carsPA Media

Snow in Corby, Northamptonshire, left hundreds of cars covered in snow

Snow, ice and flooding has caused disruption across the East of England.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the region until 12:00 GMT.

In Northamptonshire, some schools have closed and the snow has caused blockages on roads.

East Midlands Railway said a number of services had been delayed or cancelled in Peterborough.

Flooding between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire meant the line was blocked and no trains would run.

RedFirebird/Weather Watchers

Loddington in Northamptonshire had heavy snow overnight and into the morning

National Grid said some homes in Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, had a power cut and it hoped to have power restored by 14:00 GMT.

Stagecoach in Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire warned there were delays and cancellations on buses.

Forecasters said the snow was expected to clear by Friday afternoon, but there were warnings for ice until Saturday.

Northampton Saints said its home game against Bath in rugby union's Premiership would go ahead as planned at 19:45.

The pitch has been covered and the club said: "Stadium staff have been working overtime to ensure the ground is fit to host a near-capacity crowd."

Steve Hubbard/BBC

Parts of the region, such as St Neots on the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire, have experienced flooding as the snow began to melt

