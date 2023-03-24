A coroner has warned of a risk of future deaths on a "deteriorated" road where two people died in a fatal collision.

An inquest found that Benjamin Teague, 26, died from a head injury after he "collided head on with an approaching car" on 2 August, 2021, on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury, Northamptonshire.

Annabelle Lovell, 18, a front passenger in the car, was also killed.

Anne Pember, senior coroner for the county, said there was a "risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken" to improve the road surface.

National Highways said safety was its "top priority" and it had "set standards for pothole repairs".