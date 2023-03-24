Fix death crash road - coroner
At a glance
A coroner asks Highways England to take action
There was a risk of "future deaths", a coroner said
An inquest found Benjamin Teague died from head injuries
National Highways said safety was its "top priority"
- Published
A coroner has warned of a risk of future deaths on a "deteriorated" road where two people died in a fatal collision.
An inquest found that Benjamin Teague, 26, died from a head injury after he "collided head on with an approaching car" on 2 August, 2021, on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury, Northamptonshire.
Annabelle Lovell, 18, a front passenger in the car, was also killed.
Anne Pember, senior coroner for the county, said there was a "risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken" to improve the road surface.
National Highways said safety was its "top priority" and it had "set standards for pothole repairs".
The inquest into Mr Teague's death concluded, on 8 March, he died in a "road traffic collision".
A prevention of future deaths report , externalsaid the BMW car he was driving overtook a vehicle, crossed to the other side of the road where it collided head-on with an approaching car.
He died at the scene.
"During the course of the inquest evidence was given that the A5 between Pottersbury and Paulesbury is in a very poor state with potholes", Ms Pember's report said.
"I understand that a repair was carried out shortly after the road traffic collision but has since deteriorated."
She has asked National Highways to investigate.
"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action", she said.
National Highways has until 11 May to respond and it must contain "details of action taken or proposed to be taken, setting out the timetable for action".
Mr Teague's family has also been informed, the report stated.
Nicole Westera of National Highways, said: "We will consider the coroner’s report to see if any action could be taken to further improve the way we work and will respond within the 56-day deadline."
She said safety was its "top priority" and it had "set standards for pothole repairs".
"We regularly inspect our roads to ensure as far as possible that they are kept in a safe condition,"
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external