P﻿olice have urged owners of Suzuki Jimny vehicles to be vigilant after three were stolen in the Derbyshire Dales.

T﻿he first theft happened between 23 and 24 October at Crossland Road in Hathersage.

T﻿he second SUV was stolen between 20:00 and 20:45 GMT on 30 October from Hassop Road in Hassop, and the third was taken between 30 October and 1 November from Main Road in Grindleford.

D﻿erbyshire Police said inquiries were being carried out to establish if the thefts were linked and appealed for witnesses to come forward.