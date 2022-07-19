A kayaker swept out to sea off the Western Isles was rescued after he spotted a passenger plane coming in to land.

The man was disorientated and distressed after being blown out into open water off Barra.

But in an emergency call to the coastguard, he was able to give a clue to his location by telling them he had seen a Loganair flight approaching Barra's beach airstrip a short time earlier.

The aircraft's pilots returned to the air and retraced their flight path.

After finding the kayaker, the crew passed on the co-ordinates to the emergency services and circled the location until Barra lifeboat arrived.

Loganair boss Jonathan Hinkles has praised the actions of the crew in the incident on 8 July.