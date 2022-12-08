Pensioner jailed for sexual abuse of three children
A 68-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing three children.
Graham Carson, of The Drive, Clacton-on-Sea, in Essex, was found guilty of 18 historic sexual offences following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He was jailed for 26 years and Judge Christopher Morgan imposed an additional six years on licence.
Essex Police said one of the victims had described suffering from nightmares since the assaults.
“The three victims in this case have been through an unimaginable ordeal," said investigating officer Det Con Reuben Brame.
“The impact of Carson’s abuse cannot be overstated and those affected live with the memory of what’s happened to them every day."
The force said the offences all took place between 2011 and 2014.
It said Carson told one of the victims he wished "you were 16" and another it would be "their secret".
Carson was found guilty of six counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration; four counts of rape of a child under 13; two counts of attempt to rape; and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.
He was found not guilty of five further counts and the prosecution offered no evidence on a 24th count.
Essex Police encouraged anyone affected by rape and sexual abuse to contact Synergy Essex, a partnership of organisations that was independent of the force.
