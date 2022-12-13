A man has been jailed for three years and four months for causing the death of a healthcare assistant in a car crash.

Nicola Frost died at the scene of the collision on the A120 near Harwich, Essex, on 11 December 2021.

Piotr Bebacz, of Kent Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 38-year-old was also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.