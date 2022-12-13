Driver jailed over healthcare worker's crash death
- Published
A man has been jailed for three years and four months for causing the death of a healthcare assistant in a car crash.
Nicola Frost died at the scene of the collision on the A120 near Harwich, Essex, on 11 December 2021.
Piotr Bebacz, of Kent Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The 38-year-old was also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.
Essex Police said Bebacz was in a Mercedes Sprinter van when it hit a Suzuki Ignis, close to Ms Frost's home in Ramsey, shortly after 06:45 GMT.
'Passionate'
In a statement issued last year, Ms Frost's family described the 40-year-old as a "devoted wife" to her husband Michael and "adoring mum" to her children Richard and Rhianna.
"Nicola was always there whenever anyone needed her and was a loyal and supportive friend to many," the statement said.
"Nicola was passionate about her work as a healthcare assistant and to those that she lovingly cared for.
"Home was where Nicola's heart was and her children were her life. She was extremely proud of her children's achievements and they continue to be her greatest legacy."
