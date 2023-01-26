The States of Alderney is encouraging islanders to come forward for a by-election to fill the remaining vacancy in the States Assembly.

Not enough candidates came forward for an election in November, which was cancelled after four out of five seats were filled uncontested.

Nominations are open for seven days, closing at 16:00 GMT on 3 February.

The by-election will take place on 18 February.

Returning officer, Liz Maurice, said the States had "high hopes" it would be highly contested for.

She said: “We are hoping that a number of candidates will come forward to make this a properly contested election.

“We have a full agenda of business to take Alderney forward, and I would encourage those with a contribution to make to step up in these challenging times.”

Islanders considering the role can attend a drop-in session on Monday between 11:30 and 13:30 at the Island Hall.