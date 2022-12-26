One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash.

Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00 GMT.

One casualty was trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut free by firefighters.