The Isle of Man has secured another 11 medals on day two of the Island Games after double success in the pool.

The island’s overall tally rose to 17 as Manx archers, shooters and runners also achieved podium places in Guernsey.

The team secured two golds, four silvers and five bronzes.

Swimmer Ben Kebbell, who raced the first leg of the men's 4x50m medley relay, said the Manx gold-winning team "did a great job" on the night.