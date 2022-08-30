Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an arson attack at a churchyard in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to All Saints' Church, in Raleigh Street, Radford, at about 21:40 BST on 27 May.

Nottinghamshire Police believe the fire was started deliberately in an outhouse within the church grounds, damaging the gas pipe and leaving the church without heating or hot water.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact the force.