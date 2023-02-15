Van driver in court over cyclist's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court in connection with a crash which killed a cyclist.
Terrance Keye, 53, died in a collision with a van in Wakefield Road, Normanton, on Friday night.
Paul Watson, 39, of Church Lane, Normanton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Crown Court on 14 March.
West Yorkshire Police renewed an appeal for witnesses and anyone who had dashcam footage of the incident.
