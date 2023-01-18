A man has been charged with indecently exposing himself to a woman in Nottingham city centre.

The woman told officers she pushed a man away after being approached in Castle Gate at about 00:20 GMT on Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 22-year-old man from Nottingham was due to appear before magistrates in the city on 2 February.

Det Sgt Lisa Jones said: “I am pleased we have charged a suspect as this was an extremely upsetting incident for the victim."