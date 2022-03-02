A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a car and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on the A68 south of Jedburgh at about 13:30 on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old car driver was taken by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said the lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.

The road was shut for four-and-a-half hours and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.