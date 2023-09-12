High street blanket shop to close after 70 years
A family-run blanket shop is closing its physical premises after 70 years and moving trade entirely online.
R N Peace, known as Witney Blankets, has been on the town's high street in Oxfordshire since 1953, selling household linen and bedding.
But second generation owner Robert Peace said his retirement plans and low footfall are behind the decision to shut its doors.
He said he had been "overwhelmed" by the encouragement from locals since he made the announcement.
The company, founded by Robert's father Richard in 1947, originally sold blankets to the health service and the hotel and catering trade.
"He had easy access to blankets because his father managed one of the mills in Witney," Robert told the BBC.
The business was moved into the current premises when Richard got married in 1952, and the shop started in 1953.
The last Witney blanket mill ceased production 21 years ago, after centuries of blanket supplies were distributed across the world and being a key part of soldiers' kits in World War One.
It led the shop to sell household linen to the public for the past 60 years.
Robert said: "We just can't sustain the business with the levels of stock we need to sustain it and the level of service we want to give, it's just not possible to do that without having a steady footfall."
Even though it will be "a little while" before he would "turn the key and walk away", Mr Peace said he had "mixed emotions" but had to "look to my own future".
