Fifteen guinea pigs, including five babies, were found dumped in crisp boxes in a park.

The animals were found in Barnford Park in Oldbury on Tuesday - as temperatures in the West Midlands reached about 30C (86F)

The RSPCA said it believed it was a result of over-breeding and said options are always available to people who "can't cope".

Currently in foster care, the guinea pigs will be rehomed soon.