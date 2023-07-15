Appeal for witnesses after man's body found
Police are appealing for witnesses following an unexplained death in Kent.
The body of a man was found by police on a grass verge, north of the railway line, in Lower Twydall Lane, Gillingham, at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
He has been identified as a local man in his 50s. His next of kin have been informed, police said.
He is described as white, with a beard, and was found wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts, and white trainers.
The cause of death is not yet known and police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the man in the hours beforehand.
