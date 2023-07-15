Police are appealing for witnesses following an unexplained death in Kent.

The body of a man was found by police on a grass verge, north of the railway line, in Lower Twydall Lane, Gillingham, at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

He has been identified as a local man in his 50s. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

He is described as white, with a beard, and was found wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts, and white trainers.