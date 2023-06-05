Man charged for Crystal Palace alleged murder

A man has been charged with murder after a homeless man was found stabbed in a south-east London car park.

Ion Radu, 46, was found with a fatal wound to his abdomen in Crystal Palace on Thursday morning.

Kiiran Andrew Hibbert-Gordon, 23, of Sylvan Hill, Crystal Palace, will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Met said Mr Radu, 46, was found unresponsive by a member of the public in Homelands Drive at 09:24 BST on Thursday.

Police believe the Romanian national was homeless, potentially vulnerable and was a "familiar face" in the area.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.

Police enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives.