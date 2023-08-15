A fundraising campaign for a business destroyed by fire has raised more than £7,000 in just two days.

The Old Woodworks, a company making furniture out of reclaimed wood in Hastings, East Sussex, caught fire last week.

Owner Leighton Goobie lost all his fixtures, fittings, machinery and stock worth about £50,000.

Mr Goobie said he was "overwhelmed by how people had offered to help me".