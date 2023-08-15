Campaign under way to rebuild fire-ravaged firm
At a glance
A fundraising campaign for a business destroyed by fire has raised more than £7,000 in just two days.
The Old Woodworks, a company making furniture out of reclaimed wood in Hastings, East Sussex, caught fire last week.
Owner Leighton Goobie lost all his fixtures, fittings, machinery and stock worth about £50,000.
Mr Goobie said he was "overwhelmed by how people had offered to help me".
The blaze broke out around midday last Thursday and was caused by an extraction unit catching fire, Mr Goobie said.
It took eight firefighters 10 hours to extinguish the flames, he added.
Mr Goobie said: "I was in tears. This business meant everything to me.
"It's my life, my passion. It's everything I've ever wanted to do."
Lucy Gastall, who runs The Yard complex where the fire broke out, started the fundraising campaign for the destroyed business.
She said: "When somebody needs help you want to give.
"Leighton is such a hard-worker and an asset to our community of small businesses." _____________________________________________________________________________
