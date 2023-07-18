Teacher banned for online sex chat with under-16s
A supply teacher has been banned from working with young people indefinitely, after he admitted having conversations of a sexual nature with under-16s online.
Terry Parsloe, 48, was teaching at Poltair School in St Austell, Cornwall, at the time, between 27 November 2020 and 18 January 2021.
A Teaching Regulation Agency panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
Its report, external said police investigated but confirmed no further action would be taken against Mr Parsloe, in July 2022.
He was employed by agency Teaching Personnel, which he left in January 2021.
The report said he admitted "engaging in inappropriate communication online with individuals who informed him that they were under the age of 16" and that his conduct was "sexually motivated".
It said he had referred to the situation having caused him "stress and anxiety but had expressed no remorse".
The panel made a recommendation to the secretary of state that a prohibition order should be imposed with immediate effect.
It observed his conduct "demonstrated a sexual interest in children, and therefore affects the trust that can be placed in Mr Parsloe in a teaching role".
It was decided that Terry Parsloe was "prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England".
He will not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.
He was given a right of appeal to the King’s Bench Division of the High Court within 28 days from the date he was given notice of the order.
This decision was taken on behalf of the secretary of state.
