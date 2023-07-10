Man, 34, dies after car crash in Cornwall
At a glance
A man, 34, has died after a car crash in Cornwall
The crash happened at about 23:00 BST on Sunday on the A30 at Innis Downs
The road was closed for about six hours
- Published
A 34-year-old man has died after a car crash in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, from Hampshire, died at the scene.
Police said the crash involved one car and happened on the A30 at Innis Downs, near Bodmin, at about 23:00 BST, on Sunday.
His next of kin has been informed.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed for about six hours for a forensic investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.