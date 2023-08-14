Man who fled country jailed for raping 13-year-old
At a glance
Dawood Khan, 40, from Luton, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for the rape of a 13-year-old girl
Khan fled the country after the attack in March 2022 and was extradited back to the UK from France three months later
He was found guilty by Luton Crown Court of one count of rape
A man who was extradited from France to face a rape charge against a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to jail for 14 years and must register as a sex offender for life.
In March 2022, Dawood Khan, 40, had seen the teenage girl alone in Milton Keynes and approached her offering help. He then took her in a taxi to an address in Luton where he proceeded to rape her.
Khan, of St Mildred’s Avenue, Luton, fled the country after the attack but, in June 2022, was extradited back to the UK.
In May 2023, he was found guilty of one count of rape at Luton Crown Court following a two-week trial but not guilty of kidnap.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "Khan's predatory behaviour saw him befriend a vulnerable girl for his own sexual gratification.
"This behaviour is unacceptable and we have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.
"The victim was brave in coming forward and reaching out for support...
"No matter when an offender abused or exploited you, it is never too late to report it and we will leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators to justice."
