A man who was extradited from France to face a rape charge against a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to jail for 14 years and must register as a sex offender for life.

In March 2022, Dawood Khan, 40, had seen the teenage girl alone in Milton Keynes and approached her offering help. He then took her in a taxi to an address in Luton where he proceeded to rape her.

Khan, of St Mildred’s Avenue, Luton, fled the country after the attack but, in June 2022, was extradited back to the UK.

In May 2023, he was found guilty of one count of rape at Luton Crown Court following a two-week trial but not guilty of kidnap.