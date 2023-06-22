In pictures: Millinery masterpieces at Royal Ascot
At a glance
Day three of Royal Ascot is known as Ladies Day
A day at the racecourse to be seen in head-turning millinery
As much a social occasion as a sporting event it attracts 270,000 spectators over the five days
Royal Ascot 2023 started on Tuesday 20 and runs to Saturday 24 June
