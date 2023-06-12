Climber, 42, dies after mountain fall
At a glance
An inquest has opened on a man who fell while climbing at Trevor Rocks, near Llangollen, Denbighshire
Liam Andrew Hughes, 42, was declared dead at the scene despite emergency services' attempts to resuscitate him
The mountain rescue team thanked other climbers for attempting to save his life
The coroner adjourned the inquest, with a date yet to be fixed
- Published
An inquest has opened on a 42-year-old man who died after falling while climbing.
Liam Andrew Hughes, from Pen-y-Bryn, Sychdyn, near Mold, was climbing with friends at Trevor Rocks, near Llangollen, Denbighshire on 7 June.
The hearing in Ruthin on Monday heard how paramedics carried out resuscitation attempts for 45 minutes before the software engineer was confirmed to have died.
The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team thanked other climbers who also tried to save his life.
Posting to Facebook, it said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter from Caernarfon and Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, adding: “Unfortunately the casualty could not be saved.
“Team members ensured everyone was safely escorted from the site and used a rope rescue system to lower the casualty back to the road for handover to the ambulance.
“We wish to recognise the efforts of everyone, not least the other climbers present, in their efforts to try to save his life.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the casualty.”
John Gittins, senior coroner for north Wales east and central, said Mr Hughes had fallen onto a ledge and then fallen a further distance, but it was unclear exactly how far he had fallen.
Pathologist Dr Muhammad Mehdi, who carried out a post-mortem examination, gave a provisional cause of death as multiple chest injuries, but deferred a final decision to await the result of further tests.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.