Hot weather causes debris to fall from Torbay's Oldway Mansion

Access to a popular mansion in south Devon has been restricted after hot weather caused debris to fall from the building.

Torbay Council said mortar joints had dried out on Oldway Mansion in Paignton and fencing was being be put around affected areas.

The council said the volunteer-run tea rooms have been closed. However, the grounds remain open to the public.

It added that putting in the "emergency public protection measures" had been a "difficult decision".