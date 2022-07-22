A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called at about 23:00 BST on Thursday after reports of a crash on the A50 in Longton involving several vehicles.

A man who was hit by one of the cars died at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed for the effects of shock, before being discharged.

Staffordshire Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.