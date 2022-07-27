Tributes have been paid to a 75-year-old man who died after his car crashed into a lamp-post.

South Wales Police were called to Cemetery Road, Trecynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 14:45 BST on Monday.

The man has been named as father-of-two David Jones, who was from the village.

His family said he was a "devoted family man" who spent many holidays with his brothers.

In a statement, they added: “He was quick witted and had a biting sense of humour.

"He would say it as it was and made everyone laugh who met him and had a heart of gold.

“He was loved by everyone that he met, he was loyal, supportive, friendly and generous."

Police said Mr Jones was was driving a white Ford Kuga when it left the road and crashed into the lamp-post.

He died from his injuries.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash, including eyewitness or dashcam footage.