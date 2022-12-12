A library is due to reopen weeks after it was hit by a car, causing major damage.

The vehicle became wedged inside Sandiacre Library in Derbyshire for several days after the crash on 30 October but there were no injuries.

Derbyshire County Council said the library would reopen on Monday after work had taken place to bring the building back into service.

The authority said wi-fi was not currently working but all other services would be available.