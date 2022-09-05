In pictures: Scotland's overnight aurora

Aurora watchers in parts of Scotland enjoyed views of the Northern Lights overnight.

KilsythCatP/BBC Weather Watchers

A view of the night's sky from Kentallen, near Glencoe

myGuidedWalks/BBC Weather Watchers

A delighted aurora watcher in Plockton in the Highlands

The Cutter/BBC Weather Watchers

Nairn on the Highlands' Moray Firth coast was also treated to views of the aurora

Astronut/BBC Weather Watchers

A photograph of the Northern Lights from Elgin in Moray

Saf37y/BBC Weather Watchers

The aurora lights up the night sky over Gardenstown in Aberdeenshire