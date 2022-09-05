In pictures: Scotland's overnight auroraPublished21 minutes agoAurora watchers in parts of Scotland enjoyed views of the Northern Lights overnight.Image source, KilsythCatP/BBC Weather WatchersImage caption, A view of the night's sky from Kentallen, near GlencoeImage source, myGuidedWalks/BBC Weather WatchersImage caption, A delighted aurora watcher in Plockton in the HighlandsImage source, The Cutter/BBC Weather WatchersImage caption, Nairn on the Highlands' Moray Firth coast was also treated to views of the auroraImage source, Astronut/BBC Weather WatchersImage caption, A photograph of the Northern Lights from Elgin in MorayImage source, Saf37y/BBC Weather WatchersImage caption, The aurora lights up the night sky over Gardenstown in Aberdeenshire