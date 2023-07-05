A clinical academic community nurse from Cambridgeshire has been honoured as part of the National Health Service's 75th anniversary.

Dr Ben Bowers, from Melbourn, has been named by Nursing Times, external as one of the top 75 nurses and midwives who have made significant contributions to the NHS.

He left school at 16 without qualifications, but a chance visit to an accident & emergency department inspired him to take up nursing.

"To be named as one of the leading lights in my field, I can't even process it properly," he said.