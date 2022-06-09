A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Leeds.

The 35-year-old victim, who has not yet been named, was found with serious injuries at a property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night after police were called to reports of an assault.

She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, Leeds, appeared before the city's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with her murder and for possessing a knife.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.