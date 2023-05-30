Cornwall parking charge changes 'will badly affect town'
At a glance
People in Looe say they will fight planned parking charge changes
The changes will see the town put in the highest bracket, which could deter visitors and penalise locals, critics claim
Cornwall Council said the changes aimed to streamline charges across the county
- Published
People in a town in Cornwall say they will fight planned parking charge changes.
Cornwall Council is re-categorizing its 135 car parks into three zones following a consultation, and Looe is being put in Zone A with the highest charges.
Critics said the move would harm local businesses by deterring visitors and shoppers, and penalise locals.
The council has been contacted for a comment, but previously said there were 120 different tariffs across its car parks and the new scheme aimed to streamline charges.
Looe Councillor Edwina Hannaford, leader of Cornwall Council's Liberal Democrats, said people were "feeling angry" about the new tariffs, due to be introduced from the end of May, external.
She said: "People don't feel that they're being listened to, they feel that they're being ignored and not taken into account.
"It seems like this one-size-fits-all approach suits Cornwall Council, but doesn't suit Looe."
Zone A car parks will also see evening charges.
Sheila Brock, who runs a dance school in the town, said it would harm businesses and penalise locals.
She said: "They want the holidaymakers to pay more, but there's a lot of locals that use [for example] the Mill Pool Centre [and its adjoining car park].
"It is used by so many groups, from morning, right up to the evening.
"Any price increase is going to affect a small community's businesses."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.