People in a town in Cornwall say they will fight planned parking charge changes.

Cornwall Council is re-categorizing its 135 car parks into three zones following a consultation, and Looe is being put in Zone A with the highest charges.

Critics said the move would harm local businesses by deterring visitors and shoppers, and penalise locals.

The council has been contacted for a comment, but previously said there were 120 different tariffs across its car parks and the new scheme aimed to streamline charges.