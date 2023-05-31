Woman, and boy, 12, critical after house fire
A woman and a 12-year-old boy are in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a severe house fire in Worcestershire.
Emergency crews were sent to Dudley Road in Honeybourne, near Evesham, at about midday on Tuesday.
The woman, 45, and boy suffered life-threatening injuries as the blaze had engulfed both floors of the house, the fire service said.
West Mercia Police said the circumstances of the fire were not yet known and an investigation was under way.
Three dogs were also retrieved from the property.
Crews from Evesham, Broadway, Pershore and Alcester were sent to the scene, along with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Two air ambulances were also deployed.
The woman and boy were rescued from a first-floor window before the fire was extinguished by almost 13:00 BST.
