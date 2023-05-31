A woman and a 12-year-old boy are in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a severe house fire in Worcestershire.

Emergency crews were sent to Dudley Road in Honeybourne, near Evesham, at about midday on Tuesday.

The woman, 45, and boy suffered life-threatening injuries as the blaze had engulfed both floors of the house, the fire service said.

West Mercia Police said the circumstances of the fire were not yet known and an investigation was under way.