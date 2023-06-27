A Grand Union Canal towpath that dates back to 1815 has been improved after £800k worth of renovations.

The Aylesbury Arm, has been widened and resurfaced, to "encourage active travel, improve people's health, and reduce carbon and air pollution", the council said.

It is part of a "significant milestone for the Active Travel Plan for Aylesbury", Steven Broadbent, the council's Conservative cabinet member for transport, said.

It will result in "improved conditions for walking, cycling and wheeling", the authority added.