Boy, one, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
- Published
A one-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in West Sussex.
Emergency services were called to a road traffic incident in Woodgates Close in Horsham shortly after 16:10 BST on Sunday.
The 16-month-old child sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, Sussex Police said.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and remain at the scene while enquiries are conducted.
