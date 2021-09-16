Unexploded WW2 bomb found on Paignton beach by metal detectorist

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been disposed of after being found on a beach by a metal detectorist.

The ordnance was found on Paignton beach in Devon on Tuesday evening.

Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team said the detectorist had excavated the sand around the bomb enabling them to take pictures to send to the Royal Navy bomb disposal team, who confirmed they believed the object to be ordnance.

The coastguard said the area was cordoned off overnight as the incoming tide meant the object would be soon covered by the sea