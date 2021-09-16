BBC News

Unexploded WW2 bomb found on Paignton beach by metal detectorist

image source, Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team
image caption

The bomb was found by a metal detectorist who excavated the sand around it

Published

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been disposed of after being found on a beach by a metal detectorist.

The ordnance was found on Paignton beach in Devon on Tuesday evening.

Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team said the detectorist had excavated the sand around the bomb enabling them to take pictures to send to the Royal Navy bomb disposal team, who confirmed they believed the object to be ordnance.

The coastguard said the area was cordoned off overnight as the incoming tide meant the object would be soon covered by the sea

image source, Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team
image caption

Royal Navy experts confirmed the device was an unexploded projectile, likely from the 1940s

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts assessed the bomb on Wednesday morning, confirming it was an "explosive projectile probably from the 1940s", the coastguard said on Facebook, external.

It was taken away for disposal and a search of the beach for more unexplored ordnance was carried out.

image source, Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team