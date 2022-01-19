Two Royal Navy officers will attempt to cycle more than 3,000 miles (4,830km) across America.

The two helicopter observers plan to begin their journey in July to raise money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Commander Pascal Patterson, aged 40, and Lieutenant Commander Dan Waskett, 39, joined the Royal Navy on the same day in 2005.

Over the course of 35 days they will cycle unsupported from San Diego in California to Florida.