The first anniversary of the opening of the Elizabeth line in central London is set to be marked with strike action.

Operational staff are taking industrial action on 24 May as part of a dispute with Transport for London (TfL) over pay.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union says its workers are paid "thousands of pounds" less than colleagues performing similar roles on other parts of the TfL network.

TfL has been approached for comment.