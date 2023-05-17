Testing of a new television transmitter could have a "minor" effect on reception, its owners have said.

The previous Bilsdale mast was destroyed in a fire in August 2021 leaving about a million people in Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham without TV coverage.

Arqiva said there was a "small possibility of minor interruptions to TV services" as its replacement was checked.

The company had written to affected households but the majority of viewers would notice no difference, it said.