Safety checks after two die in house fire
At a glance
Safety checks under way after fatal house fire in Darlington
A man and a woman died in the fire on Woodland Terrace
The fire service said it was offering "reassurance" to residents
Safety checks are being carried out after two people died in a house fire in Darlington.
The blaze at the three-storey property in Woodland Terrace at about 04:45 BST on Saturday was thought to have been accidental, investigators said.
A woman in her 50s died at the scene, and a man in his 70s suffered serious injuries and later died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said it was checking smoke alarms and planning "safe escapes" for residents.
Durham Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation and said they believed the cause was accidental.
The force said the investigation was continuing and that "its thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased".
The fire service carried out safety checks in the street and surrounding areas over the weekend and on Monday to provide "reassurance" to the public.
"At a time like this we are reminded of how damaging fires in the home can be," Paul Cummings, the service's duty group manager, said.
"We encourage all households to have a home fire safety visit, your safety is our priority."
The fire service said it had also checked residents' electrical items to ensure their safe use.
Five appliances and 14 firefighters from Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor were sent to the fire.
CDDFRS said it had already been "fully developed" on the ground and first floor of the property when crews arrived.
