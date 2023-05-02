Derry girl's 'carefree life cut short' by Stardust fire
The inquest into the Stardust Fire in north Dublin more than 40 years ago has heard the story of a County Londonderry woman who lost her life in the tragedy.
Forty-eight young people died in the blaze at the nightclub in Artane on St Valentine’s night in 1981.
Susan Morgan's friend Yvonne Graham (nee Blackwell) described her as "a tomboy" who loved practical jokes.
The friends moved to Dublin from Derry during the Troubles.
“We had left a place which was in conflict and we had arrived in a city buzzing with life and freedom," Ms Graham said.
They lived and worked in the Nazareth Care Home in Dublin.
Ms Graham became emotional as she spoke about the night of the fire and what she witnessed.
“We were only young, and we saw other young people die right in front of us,” she told the inquest.
She said that she and another friend went to the hospitals and then to the morgue for Susan.
“There was one shoe and the shirt she had been wearing — a shirt she had borrowed for the night from one of us — and her signet ring," she said.
"I was in bits. At Susie’s wake, there was talk about Susie’s body and – when I heard that – it made me become hysterically upset.”
After her death she talked about grief and blame for taking Susan away from her life in Derry.
“Our carefree life in Dublin was suddenly, brutally, cut short. Our families wanted us back in Derry.
"You go from being young, free, and single (well, single on and off!), and then the whole lot has just collapsed down on top of you. We never spoke about the trauma. We blocked it out,” she added.
Ms Graham also spoke about the lingering impact that the Stardust tragedy had on her life.
She never allowed chip pans in her house and when she is out she always checks for fire exits.
“Years after Susie was killed in the fire, I was sitting in a pub in Shantallow in Derry. The lights went out in the pub. I panicked and ran out the door," she said.
"It’s not only the obvious trauma; it’s also the worries that shape the way you go about things every day.”
Ms Graham said the families of those who died needed "to get justice now.”
Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said the stories of the individuals who died underlined how their families are central to the inquest and offer those families an opportunity to publicly commemorate their loved ones.