'Poor childhood' inspires new mayor's care focus
A mayor says he will use the role to raise money to help children in Shropshire after his own poor childhood.
Councillor Arnold England, 74, was elected to the role for Telford and Wrekin Council and will serve for 12 months.
For the role's charity appeal, he said he decided to raise funds for children in care and those leaving it.
His time in homes as a child affected his education and it took until he was 28 to gain any qualification, he said.
Mr England was "in and out of children's homes" and said if he was "scared to go home", it meant he was unable to study.
"I was very shy and timid as a young person because I was beaten and starved," he said.
However, work and trade unions helped him improve his education and he said he went on to study social care and support traumatised children.
"I learned from that my childhood had affected me, my confidence was not brilliant. I was able to learn about myself and that helped me to help them," he said.
Mr England, who was a magistrate for 29 years, said he would also use his time as mayor to highlight the extra help children needed once they left care.
