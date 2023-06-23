A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Tamworth has been named as Jarred Shaw.

The 27-year-old from Measham in Leicestershire was involved in a collision with a white Ford Kuga near a busy junction on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the A513 near the Upper Gungate junction at about 22:40 BST, but Mr Shaw was confirmed dead a short time later.

Staffordshire Police said specially trained officers were supporting his family and officers renewed their appeal for information and dashcam footage.