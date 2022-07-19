A subsea cable to transport power from renewable energy projects in the Western Isles to the mainland could be in place within the next eight years.

Electricity system operator, National Grid ESO, has said there was a requirement for a 1.8GW link by 2030 to help the UK meet offshore wind energy targets.

SSEN Transmission has been working on the cable project for almost 15 years.

Islands local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has been calling for a link since 2005.

Ofgem rejected giving approval to SSEN's proposals for a 600MW cable in 2019.

The energy regulator said it had concerns about the cost to consumers of having the cable constructed based on the link serving just two wind farm projects on the isles.

Ofgem said it would instead support alternative proposals for a 450MW cable, or even a 600MW link but at a reduced cost.

But SSEN said it was now developing an upgraded 1.8GW link, and was working with Ofgem on the process of regulatory approvals.