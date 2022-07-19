More powerful subsea cable proposed for isles
At a glance
Plans are being developed to lay a 1.8GW subsea cable from the Western Isles to the mainland
The cable would transport power generated on the islands to the mainland
National Grid ESO, says the link is needed by 2030 to help the UK meet offshore wind energy targets
SSEN has been working on the cable project for almost 15 years
A subsea cable to transport power from renewable energy projects in the Western Isles to the mainland could be in place within the next eight years.
Electricity system operator, National Grid ESO, has said there was a requirement for a 1.8GW link by 2030 to help the UK meet offshore wind energy targets.
SSEN Transmission has been working on the cable project for almost 15 years.
Islands local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has been calling for a link since 2005.
Ofgem rejected giving approval to SSEN's proposals for a 600MW cable in 2019.
The energy regulator said it had concerns about the cost to consumers of having the cable constructed based on the link serving just two wind farm projects on the isles.
Ofgem said it would instead support alternative proposals for a 450MW cable, or even a 600MW link but at a reduced cost.
But SSEN said it was now developing an upgraded 1.8GW link, and was working with Ofgem on the process of regulatory approvals.
Slipping timescales
The company said the new proposed cable would be able to accommodate all known onshore and offshore wind projects planned in and around the Western Isles.
It said it could be in place before 2030.
Over the years, timescales for the multi-million pound project have slipped from 2015 to 2017 and 2023.
The project is closely tied to the development of major renewable schemes on the islands.
Projects that could potentially use the cable include Lewis Windpower's planned 33-turbine scheme on the Isle of Lewis.
The project has approval under the UK government's Contracts for Difference subsidy regime.