Leeds is to join a new global effort aimed at ending the HIV and AIDS epidemic by 2030.

It will become the first city in Yorkshire to become a 'Fast-Track City'.

The drive is being coordinated by the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, London and Manchester are also among more than 500 cities globally to have signed up.