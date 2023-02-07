Leeds in move to join global fight against HIV/AIDS
At a glance
Leeds will join more than 500 cities declaring their commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030
Fast-Track Cities, a global partnership between cities, is being coordinated by the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)
Becoming a Fast-Track City confirms a city’s commitment to achieving ambitious targets
- Published
Leeds is to join a new global effort aimed at ending the HIV and AIDS epidemic by 2030.
It will become the first city in Yorkshire to become a 'Fast-Track City'.
The drive is being coordinated by the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, London and Manchester are also among more than 500 cities globally to have signed up.
A Fast-Track City strives to ensure:
95% of people living with HIV know their positive status
95% of those people are on effective treatment
95% of people on effective treatment have an undetectable viral load
Victoria Eaton, director of public health at Leeds City Council, said Leeds had "a long history of investment and innovation" around HIV prevention, education and testing.
She added: "Becoming a Fast-Track City will help to galvanise our collective knowledge, experience and assets towards a shared ambition of zero new HIV infections, zero AIDS-related deaths and zero HIV-related stigma by the end of this decade.”
To coincide with HIV Testing Week (6-12 February), council leader James Lewis and Salma Arif, the authority's executive member for public health, were due to sign documents later.
Ms Arif said: "We know that stigma, misinformation, and discrimination still play a huge part in preventing people from accessing testing and treatment, and we want to tackle this, collectively, as a city."
People can get a free, fast and confidential finger-prick test for HIV at venues across Leeds. Search for 'Yorkshire MESMAC' on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more details.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external